Officials report 79 additional COVID-19 cases in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported the single-day highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the district Thursday.

Officials aid there were 78 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, seven in Hancock County, 42 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 79 in Ohio County, six in Union County and 11 in Webster County. There were two COVID-19 related deaths in Union County.

According to GRDHD:

There have been 8,946 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,832 (78%).

47 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

528 (6%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

Ohio County has had a total of 1,112 cases of the virus and 17 COVID-19 related deaths to date.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.