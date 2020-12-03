Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after firing shots that came “extremely close” to several victims, police said.

Bowling Green Police responded to the report of a shooting on Clay Street on Tuesday around 1:25 p.m.

The property owner of EZ Money told officers that Malik Brown came through the drive-thru and requested to buy alcohol but did not have his ID on him. The owner claims this request angered Brown and he left, but returned shortly after with a passenger in his car as well as another car.

Police say a physical fight broke out between the owner, his sons and Brown and his brother, Michael Brown. At one point Michael showed a gun that was quickly taken away by the owner, police say.

Brown and his brother then left the scene.

According to Police, Brown came back to the scene for a third time as a passenger of a car when the owner was in the parking lot with a group of people and children. Witnesses told officers Malik fired three rounds close to the owner, a man and near children.

Police responded to the scene where they tracked Malik’s car to an address on Hollow Lane where he was arrested without incident. Police say they located a black pistol in his car.

Surveillance footage confirmed that Malik shot extremely close to several victims on scene, police said.

Malik was arrested and charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

