Tracking next weather-maker that brings impacts tonight, Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After seeing lots of sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies ahead of a system that brings rain and slightly cooler conditions for the weekend.

While you like this forecast, how about giving us a "like" on our Facebook page? (WBKO)

Despite the cloud cover today, temperatures will rise to the upper 40s and low 50s with light south and east winds. Stray showers are possible around sunset and later as a wave of energy from a low pressure system in Louisiana moves from west to east. The best rain chances will be from late Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will only be slightly cooler but still relatively seasonal in south-central Kentucky. More scattered showers will linger Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. A few showers late Friday into Saturday could also have a few snow flakes too, though no accumulations are expected from the snow.

Saturday will be dry for the remainder of the day once the shower activity leaves the region. Skies will slowly clear out to become clear Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid-to-low 40s as the air will be slightly cooled after the moisture moves on. Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with highs similar to Saturday. Sunday will also be the start of a dry stretch of weather expected to last for the first half of next week!

Monday will be the coolest day of the next 7 days with highs only in the mid-to-low 40s under partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds. Tuesday will see temperatures similar to the weekend with more sunshine. The sunshine prevails on Wednesday as highs will push into the upper 40s to low 50s. Long range computer models indicate that we will likely see near-normal temperatures (upper 40s to low 50s) through the middle of December along with drier than normal conditions. If anything changes, we will let you know first at 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray evening showers possible. High 50. Low 41. Winds SE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 49. Low 34. Winds SW at 4 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray morning rain/snow showers possible. High 45. Low 29.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 78 (1982)

Record Low Today: -1 (1929)

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.32″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+5.97″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.