Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update Thursday afternoon on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said there were 113 counties out of 120 in the red zone Thursday.

The Governor said vaccinations could begin as soon as December 15. Med Center Health in Bowling Green was among 11 initial hospital locations receiving the first shipment of the vaccine. The hospital will receive 975 vaccinations for front line health care workers.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,895 new cases of the virus and 34 deaths Thursday. The deaths included a 69-year-old man, 63-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from Barren County, an 84-year-old man, 80-year-old man, 74-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman from Warren County.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, December 3, 2020

