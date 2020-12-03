UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville

RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE:

According to one firefighter they received a call at 3:40am about a barn and silo fire in Richardsville.

13 News spoke with the father of the owner of the barn and tells us that they are unsure of how the fire started.

We will bring you more details as we learn more.

----

A structure fire has broken out on Jackson Bridge Road in Bowling Green.

Multiple agencies have been dispatched to the scene of the fire.

13 News has been sent to the scene.

We will update you when more information becomes available.

