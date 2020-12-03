WKU Basketball’s game against Mississippi Valley State moved to Dec. 6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There will be Hilltopper Mens’ basketball at Diddle Arena this week. As WKU Athletics has announced a home game against Mississippi Valley State has been moved to this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. CT in E.A. Diddle Arena.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 28, but has been moved up due to the recent cancelations on WKU’s schedule.

The Hilltoppers were planning to play Little Rock on Friday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena before the Trojans canceled the game Tuesday night.

The Hilltoppers (2-2) were originally supposed to play Little Rock on Friday in Louisville’s bubble event, but the schedule was changed when Prairie View A&M was forced to leave because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

WKU was slated to play Prairie View on Thursday before the disruption.

WKU is actively looking to fill the two vacancies on its non-conference schedule.

