Advertisement

WKU Basketball’s game against Mississippi Valley State moved to Dec. 6

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers drives...
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers drives to the basket past Nate Heise #0 of the Northern Iowa Panthers during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)(Dave Eggen/Inertia | Dave Eggen/Inertia)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There will be Hilltopper Mens’ basketball at Diddle Arena this week. As WKU Athletics has announced a home game against Mississippi Valley State has been moved to this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. CT in E.A. Diddle Arena.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 28, but has been moved up due to the recent cancelations on WKU’s schedule.

The Hilltoppers were planning to play Little Rock on Friday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena before the Trojans canceled the game Tuesday night.

The Hilltoppers (2-2) were originally supposed to play Little Rock on Friday in Louisville’s bubble event, but the schedule was changed when Prairie View A&M was forced to leave because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

WKU was slated to play Prairie View on Thursday before the disruption.

WKU is actively looking to fill the two vacancies on its non-conference schedule.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,601 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths
The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a...
Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
Kentucky State Police arrested a Butler County Man after sending sexually explicit messages to...
Butler County Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

Latest News

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake...
Houston Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall
WKU vs Southern Miss
Hilltoppers game against Charlotte back on, now scheduled for December 6
WKU’s games against Little Rock, Prairie View canceled
WKU Men's Basketball suffered its second straight loss against Louisville Tuesday evening.
Cardinals give Hilltoppers second straight loss