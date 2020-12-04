Bowling Green mom writes children’s book about going to school during a pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Julia Rasdall says her daughter Olivia already had fears about going to a new school and meeting new friends this year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic meant more changes were on the way with wearing masks and a hybrid schedule. It inspired Rasdall to write a book about it. “Livy the Elephant and the Hybrid Schedule” is a book that addresses the changes kids are seeing at school this year.

Rasdall says she hopes families will find the book relatable, and that it will ease any anxieties children have about wearing a mask, going to a new school and making new friends.

The book is illustrated by Anna and Ella Tinch and is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.