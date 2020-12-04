Boys & Girls Club offering programs online, plans drive-thru Christmas celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green is all about helping kids reach their full potential, providing after-school programs and activities to help with homework and encourage good decision-making and healthy behaviors.

With schools on a hybrid schedule this year, “Club Academy” was born, which allows kids to come to Boys & Girls Club on their virtual school days for academic support. Now that schools have moved to all-virtual learning, the club is offering Club DigitALL, an all-virtual club experience.

The club will also change how it celebrates Christmas this year. This year’s holiday celebration will be a drive-thru party, where kids can come pick up gifts, hot chocolate, an at-home cookie decorating kit, and see Santa from a distance!

Learn more about Boys & Girls Club’s programs and how you can support them at www.bgcbg.org.

