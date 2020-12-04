Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club offering programs online, plans drive-thru Christmas celebration

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green is all about helping kids reach their full potential, providing after-school programs and activities to help with homework and encourage good decision-making and healthy behaviors.

With schools on a hybrid schedule this year, “Club Academy” was born, which allows kids to come to Boys & Girls Club on their virtual school days for academic support. Now that schools have moved to all-virtual learning, the club is offering Club DigitALL, an all-virtual club experience.

The club will also change how it celebrates Christmas this year. This year’s holiday celebration will be a drive-thru party, where kids can come pick up gifts, hot chocolate, an at-home cookie decorating kit, and see Santa from a distance!

Learn more about Boys & Girls Club’s programs and how you can support them at www.bgcbg.org.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry

Latest News

Scott Johnson, Zelda Priddy
WCSO: Bowling Green residents arrested in connection with a car reported stolen
The JA Student of the Week is Emma, a 6th grader at Natcher Elementary
The JA Student of the Week is Emma, a 6th grader at Natcher Elementary
Even though it is a Friday, conditions are cool and wet so extra caffeine will be needed to...
Showers today, cool and dry for the weekend!
Boys & Girls Club offering programs online, plans drive-by Christmas celebration
Boys & Girls Club offering programs online, plans drive-thru Christmas celebration