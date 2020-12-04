Advertisement

Cadiz man murders 81 year old and sets house ablaze, woman wanted in questioning

Man arrested in connection, woman wanted in connection.(Kentucky State Police, Christian County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (Kentucky State Police) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Cadiz, Kentucky man in connection to a murder and arson investigation from September.

Jonathan McCoy (pictured left) has been charged with the murder of Thelma Barnett.

Authorities found Barnett dead in her burned home in Cadiz and initially believed she died from the fire. They later determined there was foul play and her death had occurred before the fire was set.

Kentucky State Police are also looking for Keisha Stewart of Cadiz (pictured right), she is wanted for questioning in the investigation.

She might be in the Cadiz or Hopkinsville area.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to call KPS at 270-856-3721.

You can also make your tip anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

