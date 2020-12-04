COVID Hardships: Unemployed single mom of 2 wonders how she will provide for Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I have been a waitress at Cracker Barrel for almost four years and I got laid off in March,” said McFelia.

Ashley McFelia, a single mother of two has commuted from Edmonson county to Bowling Green for work for the past four years.

“Ariel is six and Carson is five. We live in Brownsville. Ariel is in first grade and Carson is in kindergarten,” said McFelia.

Ashley was gainfully employed until COVID-19 hit, she received a call not to come back to work until she was needed.

“It has been very stressful getting laid off because I’m the only income that this house has. And I didn’t get to draw unemployment for the first round. And it was only about $96 a week since I do earn tips. I don’t make a certain wage per hour. So it was very hard. But we managed to survive through that,” said McFelia.

REPORTER: “So any people and families have been impacted by this pandemic in some way. Obviously, your children are of the age where they’ve experienced a Christmas before. What are you telling them this year?” said Brandon Jarrett.

“My kids are pretty understanding and so I think that they’ll understand if we don’t have a ton of Christmas but I should be able to come up with at least a couple of things. God has always provided for us. He will manage to get us through this,” said McFelia.

