Gov. Beshear reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases; 25 deaths Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 as Kentucky faces a surge in new cases and deaths, encouraging Kentuckians to stay strong in the fight as the vaccine draws nearer.

“These vaccines are right around the corner. Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable. So let’s fight harder than we ever have and do our part as Team Kentucky.”

The Governor reported 3,614 new cases of the virus and 25 deaths.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-4-2020 (WBKO)

Deaths reported Friday include a 76-year-old man from Boone County; a 69-year-old woman from Caldwell County; an 84-year-old woman from Christian County; a 70-year-old woman from Crittenden County; a 70-year-old man from Elliott County; a 74-year-old man from Franklin County; a 72-year-old woman and two men, ages 74 and 87, from Greenup County; an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County; two men, ages 67 and 71, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 40 and 64, and a 99-year-old man from Johnson County; a 55-year-old man from Lawrence County; an 82-year-old man from Lewis County; a 73-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Madison County; a 94-year-old man from Marion County; a 97-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 91-year-old woman from Martin County; an 83-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 77-year-old woman from Monroe County; and an 85-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health advises against travel to states with a positivity rate of 15% or higher. Those states currently include: Idaho (50.64%), Kansas (44.58%), South Dakota (44.09%), Iowa (42.24%), Oregon (40.18%), Alabama (34.72%), Pennsylvania (32.03%), Arizona (25.39%), Mississippi (24.91%), Utah (22.20%), Missouri (19.21%), Oklahoma (19.01%), Nevada (16.42%), Arkansas (16.17%), Ohio (15.49%) and Tennessee (15.34%).

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.