Griddle’s restaurant says 10k Food and Beverage grant not enough to stay afloat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Griddle’s Country Cookin’ has been a staple for home-cooked meals in Scottsville for over a decade.

“I myself work probably 70 hours a week for the last 10 years trying to build a business in Scottsville, not mad that I’ve done it, proud I’ve done it. I love that we have somewhere in Scottsville, but it doesn’t take long to kill it,” said owner, Wendy Costello.

Wendy says with recent COVID-19 restrictions from Governor Beshear, she’s taking necessary steps to save her business. She’s cut down on payroll, reduced normal operating hours, and set up a tent for outdoor dining.

“On a Friday the first Friday of the month, which people get paid the first of the month even teachers our dining room would be full at lunch. We would have anywhere from 70 to 80 people sitting inside. So now we have four in a tent,” said Costello.

Wendy says the $10,000 offer from Beshear’s food and beverage fund simply isn’t enough to keep businesses afloat. She says she has lost $5,300 in the last four days alone, and is losing an average of $1,200 dollars every day.

“$10,000 doesn’t go far when you’re losing that kind of money daily,” said Costello.

Nevertheless, Wendy says she’s remaining optimistic even though she won’t have an answer if she’ll receive any money from the fund for another 30 to 45 days.

Until Governor Andy removes the no inside dining restriction we will be closed on Saturday's and Sunday's. Sorry for... Posted by Griddles Restaurant on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

“We’re gonna be here we’re not leaving. I’ve got enough money, hopefully, to get us through it. But it’s hard on my girls. It upsets me that I don’t feel like we see more people than a cashier at say, Walmart.” said Costello.

