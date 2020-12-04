Advertisement

Hardships mount in Kentucky as COVID-19 relief talks drag on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)(Chip Somodevilla | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — While Senate leader Mitch McConnell is at the center of talks on another coronavirus relief bill, hardships are mounting in his home state of Kentucky. In Louisville, Paula and Anthony Hunter saw their catering and restaurant businesses slam to a halt because of the pandemic. They relied on federal assistance to help stay afloat. Now, months later, they’re hoping for another round of aid to hang on until vaccines can conquer the virus. Despite a growing sense of desperation, much of the political pressure in Kentucky is focused not on McConnell but on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the restrictions he has imposed on everyday life.

