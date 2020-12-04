Advertisement

Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry

The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - When COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, Kentuckians will be part of a new registry.

You might have a new kind of identification saying you received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack talked about the registry during Wednesday’s briefing.

Laurel County health officials, like those all over Kentucky, are anxiously waiting to receive COVID-19 vaccines. High tech specialized coolers await the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Laurel County Health Department.

Health department representative Mark Hensley says he was told their first doses could arrive in late December or early January, but it will probably be late spring or even early summer before everyone is vaccinated.

The first phase will be for health care workers, first responders, and those with underlying health conditions. Each person that gets the vaccine will receive a special registry card.

“On that card, it will have the manufacturer of the vaccine, have the lock number, the date of the first dose, the due date of the second dose,” Hensley said.

When people get those vaccine doses, they will be part of a national registry. Dr. Stack says it’s called the National Immuno Registry so that health officials will know which vaccine people received, along with how many doses. He says it’s being done to remind people to get their second dose and also as a safeguard to make sure people don’t get too many doses.

“The federal government is going to provide vaccination cards that we will provide for people when they get a vaccine,” Stack said. “I don’t want to minimize this. This, and other parts of this, are just parts of what makes this a complex undertaking.”

Dr. Stack also said this registry concept is not new and has been used with other vaccinations.

Governor Beshear says some of the larger pharmacies are already working with the registry to make sure everything works the way it’s supposed to in long term care facilities.

Partner organizations or agencies cannot charge for the vaccine, but Kentucky public health officials say it’s possible that some companies could be allowed to charge an administrative fee.

Health officials say they are working to limit the amount of that.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,601 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths
The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a...
Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol

Latest News

The Barren River District reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 14,344 cases of COVID-19 in the district
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death