McConnell, Paul among senators showing support for lawsuit against Beshear

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), and 36 other Republican Senators submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s religious liberty lawsuit, Danville Christian Academy v. Beshear.

The lawsuit filed by Cameron and Danville Christian Academy says halting in-person instruction at religious schools violates the First Amendment as well as Kentucky’s equivalent constitutional guarantees and the Commonwealth’s Religious Freedom and Restoration Act.

“Everyone understands this has been a challenging time for local leaders, but pandemics don’t erase our First Amendment rights,” said McConnell. “Courts have repeatedly had to defend Americans of faith from overzealous officials who have tried to treat religious institutions in a uniquely disfavored way relative to other parts of society. Enough is enough. I am proud that Kentucky’s own Attorney General Daniel Cameron is leading the way to defend the religious liberty of Kentuckians and all Americans.”

“I’m proud to co-lead this brief on behalf of all Kentuckians, whose fundamental right to religious liberty is guaranteed by the First and Fourteenth Amendments, and stand up to our power-hungry Governor who continues to overstep his authority with yet another unconstitutional shutdown of the free exercise of religion,” said Paul.

Gov. Beshear released a statement on filing the U.S. Supreme Court Brief Friday evening.

“Kentucky is in the midst of a deadly third wave of the coronavirus,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have taken the necessary actions to slow the growth in cases and save the lives of our fellow Kentuckians. In the most recent executive order regarding schools, every school is treated equally and each is asked to do its part over a limited period of time to slow the spread of the virus. The effectiveness of these actions requires everyone to take part, and anyone or any entity that tries to be the exception lessens the effectiveness of the steps.”

The brief can be read below.

In November, Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green joined schools in support of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Danville Christian’s position. That brief can be read below.

