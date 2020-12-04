Owensboro elementary school hosts Christmas caravan for students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A special Christmas treat for students at East View Elementary School in Daviess County.

Educators hosted a teacher appreciation Christmas caravan Thursday in hopes of making up for the school’s annual Christmas play.

The drive-thru event featured Holiday-themed activities, including a socially distanced picture with Santa Claus, as well as Christmas arts and crafts to-go.

