Advertisement

Owensboro elementary school hosts Christmas caravan for students

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A special Christmas treat for students at East View Elementary School in Daviess County.

Educators hosted a teacher appreciation Christmas caravan Thursday in hopes of making up for the school’s annual Christmas play.

The drive-thru event featured Holiday-themed activities, including a socially distanced picture with Santa Claus, as well as Christmas arts and crafts to-go.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him
The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a...
Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Downtown Lights Up
Downtown Lights Up
Teacher appreciation caravan in place of a play.
Christmas Caravan for Teacher Appreciation
Thumbnail
Cadiz man murders 81 year old and sets house ablaze, woman wanted in questioning
A cool weekend, but temps will rise by the middle of next week!
Showers this morning, cool and dry weekend ahead!