Owensboro elementary school hosts Christmas caravan for students
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A special Christmas treat for students at East View Elementary School in Daviess County.
Educators hosted a teacher appreciation Christmas caravan Thursday in hopes of making up for the school’s annual Christmas play.
The drive-thru event featured Holiday-themed activities, including a socially distanced picture with Santa Claus, as well as Christmas arts and crafts to-go.
