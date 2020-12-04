Advertisement

Scattered showers for tonight

A chilly weekend on the way!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds rolled in Thursdsay ahead of a system moving through the Deep South. Expect showers tonight, lasting into Friday morning.

Friday looks dreary and cool with rain likely in the morning along and east of I-65. Showers taper off late Friday ending by Friday night. Expect partial clearing Saturday morning, paving the way for the return of some sunshine. The weekend looks dry but chilly, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Looking ahead in the next week, dry weather continues. Monday will be chilly before a warming trend kicks in. Highs return into the 50s by Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible. High 49, Low 34, winds W-6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Showers possible. High 45, Low 28, winds W-8

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, High 48, Low 28, winds W-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 78 (1982)

Record Low: -1 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+5.81″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,601 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths
The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street that resulted in a...
Glasgow Police find six pounds of marijuana, other drugs during traffic stop
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
Kentucky State Police arrested a Butler County Man after sending sexually explicit messages to...
Butler County Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

Latest News

While you like this forecast, how about giving us a "like" on our Facebook page?
Tracking next weather-maker that brings impacts tonight, Friday
Most of the day will be dry, though a stray evening shower is possible.
Mostly cloudy today ahead of moisture that moves in before the weekend!
Rain likely before the end of the week
Clouds and showers on the way
This forecast will be "AMAZON" compared to the last couple of days as temperatures will go UPS!...
Temps slowly warm up after a cold morning!