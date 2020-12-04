Scattered showers for tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds rolled in Thursdsay ahead of a system moving through the Deep South. Expect showers tonight, lasting into Friday morning.

Friday looks dreary and cool with rain likely in the morning along and east of I-65. Showers taper off late Friday ending by Friday night. Expect partial clearing Saturday morning, paving the way for the return of some sunshine. The weekend looks dry but chilly, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Looking ahead in the next week, dry weather continues. Monday will be chilly before a warming trend kicks in. Highs return into the 50s by Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible. High 49, Low 34, winds W-6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Showers possible. High 45, Low 28, winds W-8

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, High 48, Low 28, winds W-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 78 (1982)

Record Low: -1 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+5.81″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.