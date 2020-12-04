Advertisement

Scottsville woman arrested in connection to Logan County SUV theft

Ashley Hopkins was charged in connection with the theft of an SUV.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLMSTEAD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville woman was arrested Thursday evening in connection with the theft of a 2020 Toyota Highlander.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, they were called to the Olmstead School around 2:30 p.m. about the theft of the SUV. The report said surveillance footage showed a white woman walking across the parking lot, getting into the SUV, then driving off.

Deputies said they were able to track the SUV to a convenience store in Franklin, where they located the driver, 29-year-old Ashley Hopkins. Officials said there were several packages in the SUV from various addresses throughout the Olmstead area. According to the report, Hopkins also had unrelated warrants from another county.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle and theft of mail matter, as well as the two outstanding warrants.

