Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local state representative Steve Sheldon says his pharmacy locations in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines once they are made available.

Sheldon made the announcement on his Facebook page and outlined the vaccine distribution plan in its 4 phases.

Sheldon also stated in the post that he has no immediate knowledge of when they’ll be administering the vaccine at Sheldon pharmacy locations, but says he expects pharmacies that have national contracts will get vaccines first.

FYI- Vaccine Distribution. I am signed up to administer the Vaccine as soon as they are available to Sheldons Express... Posted by Steve Sheldon on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.