Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Sheldon also stated in the post that he has no immediate knowledge of when they’ll be administering the vaccine at Sheldon pharmacy locations, but says he expects pharmacies that have national contracts will get vaccines first.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local state representative Steve Sheldon says his pharmacy locations in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines once they are made available.

Sheldon made the announcement on his Facebook page and outlined the vaccine distribution plan in its 4 phases.

Sheldon also stated in the post that he has no immediate knowledge of when they’ll be administering the vaccine at Sheldon pharmacy locations, but says he expects pharmacies that have national contracts will get vaccines first.

Posted by Steve Sheldon on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

