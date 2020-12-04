Advertisement

Shively mayor accused of DUI, falling asleep in fast-food drive-thru

Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after...
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after allegedly slamming into another vehicle and a utility pole, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned(WAVE)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after allegedly slamming into another vehicle and a utility pole, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Chester-Burton, Shively’s mayor since 2018, was arrested Tuesday just before midnight along Manslick Road, according to documents obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters.

According to those documents, police found Chester-Burton’s vehicle smashed against a utility pole with heavy damage to the front of her car while she stood outside.

Police said she first told them her accelerator was stuck while at a nearby White Castle parking lot, and that she swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle.

However, witnesses told police she had been passed out and that they’d knocked on her window to wake her up in the drive-thru.

Officers said that at some point, Chester-Burton also struck the rear of a truck which was pushed into the rear of another vehicle. That’s when police wrote, she left the parking lot and struck the utility pole.

Investigators said they smelled alcohol on Chester-Burton, who refused a breathalyzer test. At first, the documents state, she told them she’d had two apple martinis at dinner around 5 p.m. She later changed her story to having had those drinks at around 9 p.m.

Officers then began conducting a field sobriety test, which they said she failed by not maintaining her balance or keep her head straight.

