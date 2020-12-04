Advertisement

Showers today, cool and dry for the weekend!

A wave of energy is moving through the region early this afternoon
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures warmed into the low 50s on Thursday with dry conditions, but showers moved in late Thursday and early Friday morning! This will cool things down at least temporarily.

Even though it is a Friday, conditions are cool and wet so extra caffeine will be needed to make it through the day!(WBKO)

Friday will see scattered showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon, before slowly drying out late Friday into early Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will hover around the mid-to-low 40s for most of the day with light winds out of the south before shifting out of the west. Saturday will be dry throughout the day with partly cloudy skies. Skies will then slowly clear out to become clear Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid-to-low 40s as the air will be slightly cooled after the moisture we had on Friday. Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with highs similar to Saturday. Sunday will also be the start of a dry stretch of weather expected to last for the first half of next week!

Monday will be the coolest day of the next 7 days with highs only in the mid-to-low 40s under mostly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds. Tuesday will see temperatures similar to the weekend with more sunshine. The sunshine prevails on Wednesday as highs will push into the upper 40s to low 50s and by Thursday we’ll be in the low-to-mid 50s with more sunshine. Long range computer models indicate that we will likely see near-normal temperatures (upper 40s to low 50s) through the middle of December along with drier than normal conditions. If anything changes, we will let you know first at 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Patchy fog possible. High 47. Low 31. Winds W at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45. Low 29.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 48. Low 28. Winds N at 4 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 75 (1998)

Record Low Today: 4 (1876, 1942)

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 32

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 53

Yesterday’s Low: 26

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.01″ (-0.47″)

Yearly Precip: 51.39″ (+5.82″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

