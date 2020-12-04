SKyPAC cancels remaining December events due to COVID-19 restrictions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center announced on Friday the cancellation of all remaining December events.

On their Facebook page, Jeffrey Reed, the President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky posted that SKyPAC’s remaining events would be canceled to abide by new restrictions issued by Governor Andy Beshear.

The cancelations include:

Home Alone

Guy Penrod

White Christmas

Christmas Vacation

A Rockin’ Christmas with The Rewinders

It’s a Wonderful Life

Sound of Music

New Year’s Eve with Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke

SKyPAC says purchases will be refunded by the end of the year. For more information go to theskypac.com

