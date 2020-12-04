Advertisement

SKyPAC cancels remaining December events due to COVID-19 restrictions

(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center announced on Friday the cancellation of all remaining December events.

On their Facebook page, Jeffrey Reed, the President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky posted that SKyPAC’s remaining events would be canceled to abide by new restrictions issued by Governor Andy Beshear.

The cancelations include:

Home Alone

Guy Penrod

White Christmas

Christmas Vacation

A Rockin’ Christmas with The Rewinders

It’s a Wonderful Life

Sound of Music

New Year’s Eve with Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke

In accordance with new restrictions issued by Governor Beshear, we have made a difficult decision to cancel our...

Posted by The SKyPAC on Friday, December 4, 2020

SKyPAC says purchases will be refunded by the end of the year. For more information go to theskypac.com

