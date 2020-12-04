SKyPAC cancels remaining December events due to COVID-19 restrictions
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center announced on Friday the cancellation of all remaining December events.
On their Facebook page, Jeffrey Reed, the President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky posted that SKyPAC’s remaining events would be canceled to abide by new restrictions issued by Governor Andy Beshear.
The cancelations include:
Home Alone
Guy Penrod
White Christmas
Christmas Vacation
A Rockin’ Christmas with The Rewinders
It’s a Wonderful Life
Sound of Music
New Year’s Eve with Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke
SKyPAC says purchases will be refunded by the end of the year. For more information go to theskypac.com
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.