Sunshine and chilly for this weekend!

Warmer temperatures down the road
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With showers ending tonight, temperatures are expected to remain cool. Sunshine makes a return and will stick around through the weekend!

The weekend looks to start with patchy fog, but the fog is expected to lift giving way to partly cloudy skies for your Saturday. Sunday looks like a repeat of Saturday with a chance of patchy fog in the morning, and partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. It will remain chilly for the next couple days, but temperatures are expected to warm up after Monday with highs into the 50s by mid week and sunny skies. We see no significant chance for rain or snow through at least Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Showers possible. High 45, Low 28, winds W-8

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, High 48, Low 28, winds W-6

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, High 42, Low 27, winds NW-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 75 (1998)

Record Low: 4 (1876)

Today’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 0.15″ (-0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 51.53″ (+5.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

