Town of Santa Claus adapts celebrations to keep Christmas spirit alive

This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or moved online.
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or moved online.(Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Brandy Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas time is special for many, but we could all use some extra holiday cheer this year.

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and for many people it meant spending time away from family. With Christmas around the corner, several are asking themselves the same question. Could Christmas be ruined by coronavirus?

Melissa Arnold, the director of the Spencer County Visitors Bureau, says people don’t need to be worried.

“Christmas is not ruined this year,” Arnold said “There are still plenty of Christmas traditions you can enjoy right here in Santa Claus, Indiana.”

Instead of a parade, the town is hosting a fireworks display, and like every year, children can still send Santa Claus a letter. Elves are hard at work making sure everyone gets a reply.

Chief elf Pat Koch says this year’s messages are a bit more worried.

“These kids are very worried about Santa and COVID,” Koch said. “She assures us Santa is just fine.”

Even though the festivities looks different this year, Koch says the spirit of Christmas is the same as ever.

“I think maybe it’ll be better,” she said. “Their concern about Santa I think is great, because it shows they care about others.”

What could be more Christmas than that?

Letters are being accepted between now and December 19.

Meanwhile, the Christmas fireworks display is set for December 7.

