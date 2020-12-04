WCSO: Bowling Green residents arrested in connection with a car reported stolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green residents were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in a car reported stolen.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies saw a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said during the traffic stop, Deputies found that the temporary tag on the car had been altered and that the car was reported stolen.

The driver, 29-year-old Zelda Priddy, was arrested and charged with Speeding - 19 MPH Over Limit, No Registration Plate, No Operators License, Possession of a Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified) and Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

The passenger, 38-year-old Scott Johnson, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified) and Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

