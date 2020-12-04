Advertisement

WCSO: Bowling Green residents arrested in connection with a car reported stolen

Scott Johnson, Zelda Priddy
Scott Johnson, Zelda Priddy(WCRJ)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green residents were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in a car reported stolen.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies saw a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said during the traffic stop, Deputies found that the temporary tag on the car had been altered and that the car was reported stolen.

The driver, 29-year-old Zelda Priddy, was arrested and charged with Speeding - 19 MPH Over Limit, No Registration Plate, No Operators License, Possession of a Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified) and Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

The passenger, 38-year-old Scott Johnson, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified) and Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry

Latest News

The JA Student of the Week is Emma, a 6th grader at Natcher Elementary
The JA Student of the Week is Emma, a 6th grader at Natcher Elementary
Even though it is a Friday, conditions are cool and wet so extra caffeine will be needed to...
Showers today, cool and dry for the weekend!
Boys & Girls Club offering programs online, plans drive-by Christmas celebration
Boys & Girls Club offering programs online, plans drive-thru Christmas celebration
Bowling Green mom writes children’s book about going to school during a pandemic
Bowling Green mom writes children’s book about going to school during a pandemic