Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe County Health Departments reported new COVID-19 numbers
Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe County Health Departments reported new COVID-19 numbers(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 10 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 786 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 687 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 84 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 16 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 10 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 1,503.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating eleven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 763 confirmed cases and 640 of those cases have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

Latest News

The Barren River District reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 14,524 cases of COVID-19 in the district
States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows
A new model projects 539,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by April 1, 2021, and the...
COVID: New key model predicts 539,000 us deaths by April
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases; 25 deaths Friday