Advertisement

AMVETs post 130 holds food drive to help veterans through pandemic

AMVETs post 130 loads food and other donations into a truck to take to the store.
AMVETs post 130 loads food and other donations into a truck to take to the store.(none)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local AMVETs post is taking on the task of making families’ holidays.

AMVETs post 130 partnered with Cone Funeral Home to conduct a food, clothes and toy drive. The donations will benefit veterans who are struggling during this time. The post tells 13 News their levels of food insecurity have risen dramatically due to covid.

Commander Mounce says the store gave over 30 baskets of food to people Friday, and they need more help.

“They’re seeing a lot of veterans in the store now they haven’t seen before. They had a family come in the other day that you could tell was nervous about asking for help. They had never needed help in their life before, but when the husband and wife are both out of work and you have kids, you got to do what you got to do,” explains Gerald Mounce, commander of AMVETs post 130.

Everything donated was loaded into a truck to take to the veterans’ store in Fairview Plaza. if you’d like to donate, you can drop off at the store or contact the store at (270) 782-0120.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road....
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Ashley Hopkins was charged in connection with the theft of an SUV.
Scottsville woman arrested in connection to Logan County SUV theft
Scott Johnson, Zelda Priddy
WCSO: Bowling Green residents arrested in connection with a car reported stolen
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
Man arrested in connection, woman wanted in connection.
Cadiz man arrested in connection to western Kentucky murder, arson

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports highest week of COVID-19 cases
We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?
Photo of ‘3 little pigs’ at Russellville gas station goes viral
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office has recently been made aware of a fraudulent GoFundMe...
Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warning of GoFundMe scam for child with leukemia
GRDHD Reports 223 Additional COVID-19 Cases and 4 COVID-19 Related Deaths
GRDHD Reports 223 Additional COVID-19 Cases and 4 COVID-19 Related Deaths