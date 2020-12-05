AMVETs post 130 holds food drive to help veterans through pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local AMVETs post is taking on the task of making families’ holidays.

AMVETs post 130 partnered with Cone Funeral Home to conduct a food, clothes and toy drive. The donations will benefit veterans who are struggling during this time. The post tells 13 News their levels of food insecurity have risen dramatically due to covid.

Commander Mounce says the store gave over 30 baskets of food to people Friday, and they need more help.

“They’re seeing a lot of veterans in the store now they haven’t seen before. They had a family come in the other day that you could tell was nervous about asking for help. They had never needed help in their life before, but when the husband and wife are both out of work and you have kids, you got to do what you got to do,” explains Gerald Mounce, commander of AMVETs post 130.

Everything donated was loaded into a truck to take to the veterans’ store in Fairview Plaza. if you’d like to donate, you can drop off at the store or contact the store at (270) 782-0120.

