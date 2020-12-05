Fountain Square Park lights up for holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light up Downtown looked a lot different this year because of the pandemic. Those wanting to see the lights were asked to do so in their cars this year.

“We wanted to make it a great way for people to still come see the lights and also still come downtown and see city hall and some of the great things that we give away every year,” Kim Lancaster, the executive assistant, and public information officer for the City of Bowling Green, said.

The lights came on during the day, instead of a set time in the evening to prevent crowding.

“We wanted to make sure it was done safely,” Lancaster said.

Several people still came out to enjoy the lights in their cars, and pick up a goody bag outside of city hall.

“It just gives everyone an opportunity to get out and feel the festive spirit and just be apart of something,” Lori Carter, who attended the event,” said.

The event lasted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some children and their parents waited along sidewalks downtown as Santa rode by in a sleigh.

“I’ve never got to do this and it’s really fun getting out here and seeing everybody you know,” one child said.

There is also a Christmas light display set up at Circus Square Park to enjoy as well.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.