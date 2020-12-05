Advertisement

Fountain Square Park lights up for holiday season

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light up Downtown looked a lot different this year because of the pandemic. Those wanting to see the lights were asked to do so in their cars this year.

“We wanted to make it a great way for people to still come see the lights and also still come downtown and see city hall and some of the great things that we give away every year,” Kim Lancaster, the executive assistant, and public information officer for the City of Bowling Green, said.

The lights came on during the day, instead of a set time in the evening to prevent crowding.

“We wanted to make sure it was done safely,” Lancaster said.

Several people still came out to enjoy the lights in their cars, and pick up a goody bag outside of city hall.

“It just gives everyone an opportunity to get out and feel the festive spirit and just be apart of something,” Lori Carter, who attended the event,” said.

The event lasted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some children and their parents waited along sidewalks downtown as Santa rode by in a sleigh.

“I’ve never got to do this and it’s really fun getting out here and seeing everybody you know,” one child said.

There is also a Christmas light display set up at Circus Square Park to enjoy as well.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

Latest News

Fountain Square Park lights up for holiday season
Fountain Square Park lights up for holiday season
Local Amvets Post 130 hosting food and toy drive
Local Amvets Post 130 hosting food and toy drive
Griddle’s restaurant says 10k Food and Beverage grant not enough to stay afloat @ 6
Griddle’s restaurant says 10k Food and Beverage grant not enough to stay afloat @ 6
Hometown Hero: Officer Thomas
Hometown Hero: Officer Thomas