Funds from Habitat for Humanity’s “Bourbon Raffle” prevent pandemic foreclosures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity is taking on a new holiday fundraiser--the “Jingle Bell Bourbon Raffle.”

The organization has 1,000 raffle tickets available, and they’re hoping to sell them all. Executive director Rodney Goodman says affordable housing is more important than ever.

“I think we’ve all learned how important home is and as you sit in your home and you’re dreaming about your Christmas, think about all those people with that dream of a safe, affordable home for their kids. And buy a ticket. Win or not,” Goodman explains.

Habitat for Humanity is assisting with foreclosure prevention through the pandemic, and Goodman says they need the funds to keep it up. Learn more about the organization’s foreclosure prevention here.

“We’ve got some great prize packages and so we’re just looking to raise some money so we can continue our work of building strength, stability, self-reliance, and shelter.”

Some of the prizes include Buffalo Trace’s antique collection and E. H. Taylor’s collection. There are five prizes in total.

Tickets are priced at $100 a piece. Click here to purchase tickets now.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.