GRDHD Reports 223 Additional COVID-19 Cases and 4 COVID-19 Related Deaths

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, December 5, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 223 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 116 in Daviess County, 8 in Hancock County, 36 in Henderson County, 9 in McLean County, 34 in Ohio County, 8 in Union County, and 12 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County, a resident of McLean County, a resident of Ohio County, and a resident of Webster County. There have been 9,367 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,033 (75%).

48 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

540 (6%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 162 COVID-19 related deaths in the district. The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 194,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,039 statewide deaths.

“Practice the three “W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”

