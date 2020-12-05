Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Officer Thomas Bugsch

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Police officers are considered everyday heroes, and one police officer at the Bowling Green Police Department left a lasting impact on a young boy after a traumatic day.

“Well me and my grandma were having fun together with water guns. A girl stopped her car along and she yelled at me because she thought I threw a rock at her car,” said Maxx, a 5-year-old boy.

Following the woman yelling at Maxx, his grandmother thought the best thing would be to call the police, and hopefully, that would make Maxx feel better afterward.

“Maxx was so upset and scared and he just kept talking about it and he couldn’t stop. So I decided I was going to call the police because no grownup should bully a small child. Officer Thomas heard the call and he came over to meet Maxx and to help Maxx to feel assured that he didn’t have to be scared,” said Debra Baize, Maxx’s grandmother.

What really stood out to Maxx and his grandmother was that Officer Thomas took time out of his day to check on them.

“He took the time to come and meet Maxx and got down to Maxx’s level and talked to him. He let him know that he didn’t do anything wrong and he didn’t have to be scared. He said that he would always be there and the other officers would be there to protect him if he ever needed help. All he has to do is call and they would take care of it for him,” added Baize.

For his job as an officer protecting the city of Bowling Green and making sure that everyone is safe, we honor Officer Thomas Bugsch as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“Officer Thomas definitely deserves this award because that day he became Maxx’s hero,” added Baize.

When 13 News asked Maxx what he wants to be when he grows up, he said a police officer.

