Lady Toppers fall to Ball State 58-54 in home opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was the first Lady Toppers basketball game in E. A. Diddle arena since March 7. Things didn’t play out the way Hilltopper Nation wanted, as Greg Collins Lady Toppers team fell to Ball State 58-54. WKU now drops to 0-2 on the year.

The story of the game was turnovers, as the Tops gave the ball away 24 times that led to twelve Ball State points.

Defensively WKU played great holding Ball State to 31% shooting for the game, but the Lady Tops didn’t shoot much better at 37% and going 1-15 from three-point range.

Meral Abdelgawad led the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Fatou Pouye added 12 points and 7 boards.

The Lady Tops are back on the court Sunday, December 13, as they travel to the state of Arkansas to take on Little Rock. WKU will look to get their first win of the season.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.