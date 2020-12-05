Advertisement

Local Amvets Post 130 hosting food and toy drive

Food and toy drive for Toys for Tots.
Food and toy drive for Toys for Tots.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The local Amvets post 130 will be having a food drive Saturday, December 4.

The food drive will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green located on Campbell Lane.

The drive will also be collecting toys for “Toys For Tots” in addition to food. To donate a toy for “Toys For Tots,” the toy must be new and they ask that it be unwrapped.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

Latest News

Griddle’s restaurant says 10k Food and Beverage grant not enough to stay afloat @ 6
Griddle’s restaurant says 10k Food and Beverage grant not enough to stay afloat @ 6
Hometown Hero: Officer Thomas
Hometown Hero: Officer Thomas
Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road....
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Warren County neighborhood kids give local mailman gift after accident @ 6
Warren County neighborhood kids give local mailman gift after accident @ 6
Beshear Covid Numbers
Beshear Covid Numbers