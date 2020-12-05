Local Amvets Post 130 hosting food and toy drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The local Amvets post 130 will be having a food drive Saturday, December 4.

The food drive will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green located on Campbell Lane.

The drive will also be collecting toys for “Toys For Tots” in addition to food. To donate a toy for “Toys For Tots,” the toy must be new and they ask that it be unwrapped.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.