Local Amvets Post 130 hosting food and toy drive
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The local Amvets post 130 will be having a food drive Saturday, December 4.
The food drive will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green located on Campbell Lane.
The drive will also be collecting toys for “Toys For Tots” in addition to food. To donate a toy for “Toys For Tots,” the toy must be new and they ask that it be unwrapped.
