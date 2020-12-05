Advertisement

Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warning of GoFundMe scam for child with leukemia

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office has recently been made aware of a fraudulent GoFundMe...
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office has recently been made aware of a fraudulent GoFundMe account created by a local resident. The account is attempting to collect money for a young child with leukemia(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is making the public aware of a GoFundMe scam. The department posted to their Facebook page to let residents know not to donate to the account, and that the department is currently investigating the situation.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office has recently been made aware of a fraudulent GoFundMe account created by a local...

Posted by Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, December 5, 2020

The department says in the post, “The holidays are approaching and often scammers will use this time of year in an effort to take advantage of people’s generosity. Please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office 270-338-3345 or Central Dispatch 270-338-2000 if you have any questions in reference to the legitimacy of a charity or would like to report a scam.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road....
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Ashley Hopkins was charged in connection with the theft of an SUV.
Scottsville woman arrested in connection to Logan County SUV theft
Scott Johnson, Zelda Priddy
WCSO: Bowling Green residents arrested in connection with a car reported stolen
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
Man arrested in connection, woman wanted in connection.
Cadiz man arrested in connection to western Kentucky murder, arson

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports highest week of COVID-19 cases
AMVETs post 130 loads food and other donations into a truck to take to the store.
AMVETs post 130 holds food drive to help veterans through pandemic
We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?
Photo of ‘3 little pigs’ at Russellville gas station goes viral
GRDHD Reports 223 Additional COVID-19 Cases and 4 COVID-19 Related Deaths
GRDHD Reports 223 Additional COVID-19 Cases and 4 COVID-19 Related Deaths