Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warning of GoFundMe scam for child with leukemia

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is making the public aware of a GoFundMe scam. The department posted to their Facebook page to let residents know not to donate to the account, and that the department is currently investigating the situation.

The department says in the post, “The holidays are approaching and often scammers will use this time of year in an effort to take advantage of people’s generosity. Please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office 270-338-3345 or Central Dispatch 270-338-2000 if you have any questions in reference to the legitimacy of a charity or would like to report a scam.”

