Photo of ‘3 little pigs’ at Russellville gas station goes viral

We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not something you’d typically see while pumping gas, but it was the sight at a gas station in Russellville on Friday. We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?

Talk about a pigs tail! Anyone see these pigs at the BP in Russellville today? The Russellville Police Department...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, December 4, 2020

It’s something akin to a pig’s tail, pun intended there. The photo was posted to the Logan County Humane Society Facebook page where it garnered hundreds of shares.

OWNER FOUND Are these your pigs? RPD is there now and ACO is headed there to pick them up at the BP in Russellville.

Posted by Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky on Friday, December 4, 2020

Russellville Police were on scene during the event and the owner has since been found.

