Advertisement

Warren County neighborhood kids give local mailman gift after accident

By Ashton Jones
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A neighborhood in Plano banded together to help an injured friend. Fairvue Farms residents raised over $800 for the local mailman John Potter who was in an accident.

Some of his biggest fans, a group of young kids from the neighborhood, were able to gift him the money and other presents.

The kids say Mr. Potter is a kind man who cares for them a lot. He was even the biggest spender at their lemonade stand.

“He bought a lot of lemonade from our church when we were there and said a lot of nice things to us,” explains Colton, one of the neighborhood kids.

The kids said hearing about the accident was sad for all of them since they all have a close relationship with Mr. Potter.

“We saw his jeep rolling over. It was upside down in a ditch and it was sideways,” says Tyce.

Colton saw some of the accident as well, saying, “He was really hurt. My grandma, she was at her house when it happened. She was driving and that’s when it all happened. She went home and she wanted to see in her upstairs window what happened. And I saw the ambulance and a lot of stuff.”

Mr. Potter’s Jeep flipped multiple times in his accident.

John Potter's overturned Jeep the day of his accident.
John Potter's overturned Jeep the day of his accident.(none)

The kids and their parents say they’re thankful he was okay.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,895 COVID-19 cases; 34 deaths
Malik Brown arrested on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after asked to show ID when buying alcohol
The first doses are for health care and first responders are expected in several weeks.
Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry
fire
UPDATE: Barn and silo fire in Richardsville
A large sum of cash and additional drugs were found on his person.
Monroe County man arrested with large sum of cash on him

Latest News

Griddle’s restaurant says 10k Food and Beverage grant not enough to stay afloat @ 6
Griddle’s restaurant says 10k Food and Beverage grant not enough to stay afloat @ 6
Hometown Hero: Officer Thomas
Hometown Hero: Officer Thomas
Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road....
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Warren County neighborhood kids give local mailman gift after accident @ 6
Warren County neighborhood kids give local mailman gift after accident @ 6
Beshear Covid Numbers
Beshear Covid Numbers