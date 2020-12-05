Warren County neighborhood kids give local mailman gift after accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A neighborhood in Plano banded together to help an injured friend. Fairvue Farms residents raised over $800 for the local mailman John Potter who was in an accident.

Some of his biggest fans, a group of young kids from the neighborhood, were able to gift him the money and other presents.

The kids say Mr. Potter is a kind man who cares for them a lot. He was even the biggest spender at their lemonade stand.

“He bought a lot of lemonade from our church when we were there and said a lot of nice things to us,” explains Colton, one of the neighborhood kids.

The kids said hearing about the accident was sad for all of them since they all have a close relationship with Mr. Potter.

“We saw his jeep rolling over. It was upside down in a ditch and it was sideways,” says Tyce.

Colton saw some of the accident as well, saying, “He was really hurt. My grandma, she was at her house when it happened. She was driving and that’s when it all happened. She went home and she wanted to see in her upstairs window what happened. And I saw the ambulance and a lot of stuff.”

Mr. Potter’s Jeep flipped multiple times in his accident.

John Potter's overturned Jeep the day of his accident. (none)

The kids and their parents say they’re thankful he was okay.

