Cool and Sunny for now

Cool for now but a warming trend expected by Tuesday
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fog may have lifted but we still have clouds in the area. Temperatures are expected to reach 48 by this afternoon with winds increasing to about 5 to 7 mph later in the day.

For tonight into tomorrow, there may be a stray flurry or two in the early morning hours. However, expect partly cloudy skies towards the rest of your Monday. Tuesday through Thursday expect a slight warming trend with temperatures slowly rising to the upper 50′s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday into Saturday, expect the next weather maker to impact the region with showers and the possibility of some storms as a cold front is expected to sweep the region into Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, High 42, Low 27, winds W-6

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, High 47, Low 27, winds NW-9

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, High 54, Low 31, Winds S-7

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (2001)

Record Low: 6 (1871)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.15″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 51.53″ (+5.64″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

