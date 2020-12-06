Advertisement

Ga. couple married 50 years die of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day

By WSB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, GA (WSB) – A Georgia couple married for 50 years died of COVID-19 hours apart on Thanksgiving Day.

The husband’s mother had died just weeks earlier with the same diagnosis.

A photo taken by Karen Kirby, the daughter of Willard and Wilma Gail Bowen, shows the couple in the ICU, holding hands on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bowens were from Douglasville, Georgia. Willard, known around town as an antique dealer, passed away first. Wilma Gail died a few hours later.

Their daughter said they both had COVID-19.

“I’m just so thankful, so thankful that their bodies are healed, and while we’re struggling down here, they’re not. They’re OK,” Kirby said.

Wilma Gail was a school nurse at Hiram Elementary School. A purple bow now hangs outside her office.

Kirby said she doesn’t think her mother got infected with the coronavirus at school. The 70-year-old had been off since early November to grieve her mother-in-law’s death.

Kirby said she isn’t sure where her parents got sick, but she finds comfort in knowing they’re together.

“Dad was probably standing at the gate saying, ‘Come on, Gail. Let’s go. I’m waiting on you.’”

Kirby said she’s grateful for the support she’s receiving from her Metro Atlanta community.

Copyright 2020 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road....
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports highest week of COVID-19 cases
Molly Dawson donating her plasma after battling Covid-19.
Local nurse still recovering from Covid-19 battle after contracting the virus in June
GRDHD Reports 223 Additional COVID-19 Cases and 4 COVID-19 Related Deaths
GRDHD Reports 223 Additional COVID-19 Cases and 4 COVID-19 Related Deaths
Morgan's neighbors clear the area where the scorched barn was.
Warren County farmer’s neighbors help him clean up after devastating barn fire

Latest News

A traditional double decker red bus with an advertisement for "The Crown" drives through...
Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to ‘The Crown’
This combination of photos shows Raphael Warnock, left, a Democratic candidate for the U.S....
Loeffler and Warnock to meet in Georgia Senate debate
Christopher Poynter celebrated his 32nd birthday today!
‘He loves fire trucks’: Barren Co. family celebrates autistic son’s birthday with drive-by from first responders
In this photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA...
Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples