Hilltopper basketball adds home game against Gardner-Webb

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion McKnight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers drives...
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion McKnight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers drives on Antwan Kimmons #22 of the Northern Iowa Panthers during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)(Richard Carlson/Inertia | Richard Carlson/Inertia)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball has added a new game to its schedule and will host Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. CT Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Gardner-Webb game has been added to the season ticket plan of those fans who selected the TOPPER Plan (7 Game). Single-game tickets for this game as well as Rhode Island (12/13) and Tennessee Tech (12/22) will go on sale this Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. CT through the WKU Ticket Office.

Tickets will be available only to season ticket holders who did not receive tickets for the 2020-21 season. Those fans will receive an email this evening with exclusive on-sale information. For more information, please contact the Ticket Office at 270-745-5222.

Thursday’s game against Gardner-Webb will also stream online on ESPN+ and air locally in Bowling Green on WKU PBS.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs were picked fourth in the preseason in the Big South Conference after going 16-16 last season and finishing third in league play.

