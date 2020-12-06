Hilltopper basketball adds home game against Gardner-Webb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball has added a new game to its schedule and will host Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. CT Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Gardner-Webb game has been added to the season ticket plan of those fans who selected the TOPPER Plan (7 Game). Single-game tickets for this game as well as Rhode Island (12/13) and Tennessee Tech (12/22) will go on sale this Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. CT through the WKU Ticket Office.

Tickets will be available only to season ticket holders who did not receive tickets for the 2020-21 season. Those fans will receive an email this evening with exclusive on-sale information. For more information, please contact the Ticket Office at 270-745-5222.

Thursday’s game against Gardner-Webb will also stream online on ESPN+ and air locally in Bowling Green on WKU PBS.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs were picked fourth in the preseason in the Big South Conference after going 16-16 last season and finishing third in league play.

