Sunny and chilly the next few days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly cloudy skies this evening, with chilly air to remain overnight until Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 28 by morning. The chance of flurries is possible, especially for areas east of Bowling Green.

For Monday, its expected to remain chilly for a forecasted high of 42 with Partly cloudy skies. Tuesday we gradually see a warming trend as winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest giving us temperatures into the upper 40s for Tuesday. Wednesday into Friday afternoon, expect mild conditions with highs into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday evening until Sunday, expect our next weather maker with a cold front sweeping through South central Kentucky. It is likely we could see showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm from this system with much cooler air by Sunday evening.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, High 42, Low 27, winds W-6

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, High 47, Low 27, winds NW-9

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, High 54, Low 31, winds SW-7

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 75 (1998)

Record Low: 6 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.15″ (-0.81″)

Yearly Precip: 51.53″ (+5.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

