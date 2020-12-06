Tracking fog for late tonight and Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies and warm temperatures brought us up to 53 degrees! Tonight, winds will calm bringing fog into the area early morning Sunday.

We're tracking dense fog for late tonight and Sunday morning! (WBKO)

Tonight we’re tracking some fog for the viewing area that will last up until the late morning Sunday. Sunday we’ll see partly cloudy skies and seasonable conditions. Monday, flurries are possible in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Fair skies and warm conditions will be with us Tuesday through Thursday until another system impacts the region on Friday into next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, High 48, Low 28, winds N-3

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, High 42, Low 27, winds W-6

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, High 47, Low 27, winds NW-9

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (2001)

Record Low: 6 (1871)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.15″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 51.53″ (+5.64″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.