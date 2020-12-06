Warren County farmer’s neighbors help him clean up after devastating barn fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County farmer is recovering from a tragedy with the help of his neighbors.

The man, David Morgan, was devastated by a fire that destroyed his barn and damaged his silo. Early Thursday morning is when firefighters received the call about the fire.

Now, there only rubble where his farm once stood. The area was almost completely clear after hours of hard work. Morgan’s neighbors have been helping him day and night to put his farm back together.

13 News will have an update on the cleanup Sunday, December 5.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.