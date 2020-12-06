Warren County Toys for Tots aiming to give to 900 families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Christmas, hundreds of families in need will be able to pick up a bag of toys from Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots in Warren County is aiming to give 300 families a bag of toys every Saturday until December 19--900 families total.

“I’m a single mom. I can’t work right now with me being pregnant, so I didn’t know how I was going to be able to get Christmas this year,” says single mom Luna Elmore who’s picking up for the second Christmas.

Elmore says Christmas is an important holiday to her family, and most of all, “it’s awesome to wake up and see them run to the Christmas tree and opening presents.”

At the “North Pole” (directions can found here), when parents call in, they get a ticket number and a pick-up day.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers here today and they’re hand-carrying those bags of toys to families,” explains Toys for Tots coordinator Janel Doyle.

Local organizations like the Mustang Club have rolled through the North Pole with hundreds of toys.

“Today’s been a very emotional day here at the North Pole. We’ve had a lot of thank you’s. We’ve had a lot of parents tell us this is their kids’ only Christmas,” says Doyle.

They don’t have enough for those 900 families, but Doyle says they’re optimistic the community will come through.

“It’s just very important for us to serve the community and we’re very, very blessed to be able to do that this Christmas season.”

Toys for Tots’ donations boxes will stay out in the community until December 17th.

If you’d like to sign a child up for Toys for Tots, call (270)-562-0518. The phone is active until Thursday, December 17. Calls are taken Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to bring the proper documentation and identification when picking up.

Warren County qualifications are as follows:

*Children must reside with a person making a request.

*Children must be 12 or under.

*Children cannot be receiving any other type of assistance at Christmas such as the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, Teen Angel, etc.

*Person making request must bring birth certificate OR custody papers for each child they are requesting assistance for and the person must bring their photo ID.

