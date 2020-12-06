WKUPD: Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky Police are currently on the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of University Blvd. and Morgantown Road.

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police tell 13 News that one person has been taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.

13 News has a reporter on the scene and will be updating this story as more information is received.

