WKUPD: Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital

Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky Police are currently on the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of University Blvd. and Morgantown Road.

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police tell 13 News that one person has been taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.

13 News has a reporter on the scene and will be updating this story as more information is received.

