A chilly start to the week before we warm up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm weekend with a few sprinkles Sunday evening, we kick off the week with a few flurries and cool conditions!

We are driving through cool and mostly cloudy conditions today. Warmer weather is on the way though later this week! (WBKO)

This morning a wave of energy is moving through the region from a low pressure system off in the Atlantic. This wave of energy is weak, though it is pulling in some northwest winds and also some light snow flurries. No impacts are expected from the flurries, but don’t be surprised if you see some fall in the morning hours! We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day -- this coupled with the northwest winds will only keep high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

After Monday, high pressure will move into the region and give us warmer air with more sunshine for the middle of the week! Tuesday will still see partly cloudy skies, but highs will be roughly 5 degrees warmer than Monday as winds will be more out of the west. Wednesday and Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s both days! Friday will also be warm, but clouds will be moving in from our next weather maker which will arrive Friday evening and Saturday, bringing showers, breezy winds and cooler conditions for the weekend! Within the showers on Friday night or Saturday, we also can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. By Sunday, stray showers are possible to linger in the region, but the air will be drier and slightly cooler as highs will be in the 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead through the middle of the month, long range forecast models indicate that we will see temperatures near-to-above average for the region along with moisture slightly above normal. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you can stay informed on the latest forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Flurries possible. High 42. Low 27. Winds NW at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 47. Low 29. Winds W at 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 56. Low 34. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 70 (1951, 1916)

Record Low Today: 7 (1977)

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 31

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 60)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 54

Yesterday’s Low: 28

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 51.54″ (+5.49″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

