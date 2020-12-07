Biggest year for Teen Angel Donation Blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More than $25,500 were raised to help teenagers have a merry Christmas.

Teen Angel is a Christmas assistance program for teens 13 and older who are enrolled in Bowling Green Independent and Warren County Public Schools.

The donation blast at Starbucks locations in Bowling Green on December 4, 2020 raised $12,794.37. Crocker Law Firm is matching the individual donations for a total of $25,588.74.

Those with Crocker Law Firm say this is the biggest year.

