Christina’s Christmas cookies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christina Williams of West & Taylor is sharing her recipe for Spiced Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies.

Williams will be taking bread and cookie pre-orders for Christmas at www.westandtaylor.com. She’ll be set up at the Christmas market in Scottsville on December 17 where people can pick up their orders.

Ingredients

Instructions

Cream, with mixer, the softened butter and both sugars together on medium speed until smooth. This takes about 2 minutes, please be patient and do not rush this step. Add the eggs mixing until combined. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Next add the molasses and vanilla until combined, do not over mix.

In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients, not including the oats. The flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, clove and salt should be mixed before adding to the wet. Add to the wet ingredients, a little at a time, mixing until combined-do not overmix. Overmixing can lead to tough cookies. Next beat in the oats on low speed, and I will usually finish with a folding of the dough with my rubber spatula by hand. Dough will be thick, it may also seem a little dry, but this has worked so well for me.

Using a cookie scoop (or ice cream scoop if you want them large), scoop out your cookies, placing them on a lined baking sheet-you don’t need to worry about placing them apart for baking, you can do that later. Chill the dough for about an hour, to reduce spreading. You can chill these for up to 2 days, but before baking after that long of a chill time, you will need them to set at room temperature for around 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line your baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Place 2 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake for 12-14 minutes until lightly browned on the sides, please remember the baking time will ultimately come down to your preference in the final product (want them a bit more crunchy? Bake a bit longer) and your oven (I highly recommend purchasing an oven thermometer). The centers will look under-baked.