Cray enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky senior defensive back Roger Cray has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer, WKU Athletics confirmed to 13 Sports.

In four seasons on the hill, Cray recorded 71 total tackles, three interceptions, and 19 pass breakups.

This season, Cray had 20 tackles and 9 breakups for WKU. In the Tops win over FIU, Cray returned a fumble by the Panthers for a touchdown.

