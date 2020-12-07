Advertisement

Cray enters NCAA Transfer Portal

WKU senior defensive back Roger Cray has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer.
WKU senior defensive back Roger Cray has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky senior defensive back Roger Cray has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer, WKU Athletics confirmed to 13 Sports.

In four seasons on the hill, Cray recorded 71 total tackles, three interceptions, and 19 pass breakups.

This season, Cray had 20 tackles and 9 breakups for WKU. In the Tops win over FIU, Cray returned a fumble by the Panthers for a touchdown.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
WKUPD: Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports Kentucky surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Morgan's neighbors clear the area where the scorched barn was.
Warren County farmer’s neighbors help him clean up after devastating barn fire
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
Kentucky Alliance criticize Prosecutors Council, claim Grandmaster Jay arrest based off race

Latest News

WKU vs Southern Miss
WKU wins their third in a row with 37-19 defeat of Charlotte
Miss Valley State Delta Devils at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 6, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Hilltoppers get a win in Diddle over Mississippi Valley State
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion McKnight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers drives...
Hilltopper basketball adds home game against Gardner-Webb
WKU now drops to 0-2 on the year.
Lady Toppers fall to Ball State 58-54 in home opener