Hilltoppers get a win in Diddle over Mississippi Valley State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In their first game inside Diddle Arena since March the WKU, the Men’s’ Basketball team did not disappoint as they were able to defeat Mississippi Valley State 96-69.

Everyone chipped in as twelve of the 14 Hilltoppers who played scored, while WKU (3-2) outrebounded the Delta Devils 52-21 and outscored them 48-20 in the paint.

Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth led WKU with 16 points, while junior forward Kevin Osawe chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench. The reserves accounted for 50 of the Hilltoppers’ points.

Junior center Charles Bassey finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and sophomore guard Jordan Rawls tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Hilltoppers will stay at home to host Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. CT Thursday at Diddle Arena in a game announced Sunday morning.

