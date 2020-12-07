Advertisement

Hilltoppers get a win in Diddle over Mississippi Valley State

Everyone chipped in as twelve of the 14 Hilltoppers who played scored
Miss Valley State Delta Devils at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 6, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Miss Valley State Delta Devils at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 6, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In their first game inside Diddle Arena since March the WKU, the Men’s’ Basketball team did not disappoint as they were able to defeat Mississippi Valley State 96-69.

Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth led WKU with 16 points, while junior forward Kevin Osawe chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench. The reserves accounted for 50 of the Hilltoppers’ points.

Junior center Charles Bassey finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and sophomore guard Jordan Rawls tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Hilltoppers will stay at home to host Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. CT Thursday at Diddle Arena in a game announced Sunday morning.

