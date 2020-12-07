Kentucky Alliance criticize Prosecutors Council, claim Grandmaster Jay arrest based off race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Board members say the Prosecutors Advisory Council isn’t following the law; that they’re refusing to select a special prosecutor instead through their interpretation of the law.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron presides as chairman over the council.

Members of the Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression during a Sunday event said the interpretation of the law that says once local jurisdictions relinquish investigative duties, the Prosecutors Advisory Council acts as the lead investigators. The PAC then appoints a prosecutor most qualified.

In the case of Breonna Taylor, protesters and the family called for Cameron’s office to investigate. However, protesters said because of how the prosecution presented the evidence to the grand jury, the investigation seemed slanted in favor of the officers involved in the shooting.

“They feel the family got a settlement, its getting cold, but people are not going to let this rest they need to understand that.,” K.A Owens, Kentucky Alliance Board member said.

The next course of action, according to Owens, is the ruling to be fought in court. Attorney Sam Aguiar, who was also contracted by the Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, has been tasked as the attorney to fight the ruling.

Aguiar is looking to get a judge to interpret the law, objectively. Protesters hope that court battle would bring the appointment of a new special prosecutor to look over the entire Breonna Taylor case.

“We’re running up against a brick wall now.,” Brad Harrison, Kentucky Alliance Board member said. “Our only resolve is to hope federal authorities step in and get this case a fair overlook, but when it comes to local authorities; I agree with Owens, the sentiment is that the state of Kentucky, the city of Louisville wants to move forward and sweep this under the rug.”

Board members also spoke about Grandmaster Jay’s arrest. Harrison says Grandmaster Jay shined a flashlight, which happened to be attached to an AR-15, at federal and local officers. Harrison adds it didn’t merit federal or state charges. The Kentucky Alliance organization believes Grandmaster Jay didn’t do anything illegal and was arrested because he’s a black man who was armed.

